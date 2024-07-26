Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 560 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,676,518 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,479,011,000 after buying an additional 394,338 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,872,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,103 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,080,000 after acquiring an additional 837,461 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,567,664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,451,647,000 after purchasing an additional 195,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,237,877,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $402.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $1,113,688.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,474,779.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,128 shares of company stock worth $22,839,005 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $495.26. The stock had a trading volume of 773,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,826. The company has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $473.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $503.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

