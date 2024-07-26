Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 355 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.17.

SAP Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SAP traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.45. The company had a trading volume of 688,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,810. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.86. The company has a market capitalization of $251.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $214.94.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

