Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,346 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.93. 195,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,297. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.56. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $134.47.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

