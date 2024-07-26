Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 468 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.18. 3,004,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,831. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

