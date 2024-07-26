Balancer Trading Down 5.3% This Week (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $145.45 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can now be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00003735 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Balancer has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Balancer Profile

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 64,253,417 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,000,949 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

