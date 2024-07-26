Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.350-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TBBK. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of Bancorp stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $52.04. 1,172,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,594. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $53.18.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bancorp will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hersh Kozlov purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 111,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,619,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $362,218.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at $491,131.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,706 shares of company stock valued at $54,962 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

