Bank of America Cuts BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $45.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.29.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $32.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.48. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

