Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) PT Raised to $43.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NTB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

NYSE NTB traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 23.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

