Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Issues Earnings Results

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $48.36 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWFG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $211.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32. Bankwell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Steven H. Brunner sold 1,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $33,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,218.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Steven H. Brunner sold 1,405 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $33,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,218.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christine Chivily sold 6,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $150,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,507 shares of company stock worth $61,157 and have sold 10,559 shares worth $253,346. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

