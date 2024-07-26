Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $79.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bel Fuse traded as high as $75.36 and last traded at $75.09, with a volume of 40650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.94.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BELFB

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at $12,537,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at $6,572,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at $6,041,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at $3,619,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at $2,803,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $945.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.22.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.27 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.