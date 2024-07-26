Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.08.

BDSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Biodesix in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Biodesix by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 534,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 38,157 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 1.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 925,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares during the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.00 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 29,379.44% and a negative net margin of 85.80%. Research analysts predict that Biodesix will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

