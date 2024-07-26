BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Issues Earnings Results

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $349.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.18 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 15.4 %

Shares of BJRI traded down $5.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $736.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.13.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $56,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJRI

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.