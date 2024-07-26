BKI Investment Company Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:BKI)

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

