BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,424,000.

Get BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CALY opened at $50.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

(Get Free Report)

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.