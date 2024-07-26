BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Trading Down 0.1%

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.25 and last traded at $50.27. 4,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 6,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.34.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1334 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF

About BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALY. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000.

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

