BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Trading Down 0.1%

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.25 and last traded at $50.27. 4,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 6,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.34.
BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19.
BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1334 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF
About BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF
The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.