Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.21 and last traded at $11.21. Approximately 79 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 297,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 174,598 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $1,339,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

