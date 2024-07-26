BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance
NYSE:DCF remained flat at $8.93 during trading hours on Friday. 5,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,555. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
