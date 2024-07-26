Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 101.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,129,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,328,000 after purchasing an additional 315,495 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 279.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,578 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,007,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5,380.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 118,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,527,000 after buying an additional 115,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 11.7 %

BAH traded down $18.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.58. 1,029,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $106.90 and a 12-month high of $164.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.34 and a 200 day moving average of $147.37.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

