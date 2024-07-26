Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Shares Gap Down to $153.58

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $153.58, but opened at $140.75. Booz Allen Hamilton shares last traded at $138.27, with a volume of 178,242 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.78.

The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.37.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.35%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $2,847,387.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

