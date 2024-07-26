Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.800-6.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5 billion-$11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.8 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.80-6.05 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $153.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.33. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $106.90 and a 52-week high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BAH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.