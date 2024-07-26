Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $318.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $332.00 to $318.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SAM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.57.

Boston Beer stock traded up $9.81 on Friday, hitting $280.33. 109,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,456. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $254.40 and a 1 year high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Boston Beer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

