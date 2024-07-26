Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.22. Boston Beer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-11.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $330.21.

NYSE:SAM traded up $20.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.83. The company had a trading volume of 358,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,199. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $254.40 and a fifty-two week high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

