Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.38 to $2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of +13.5 to +14.5% yr/yr or $16.162 billion to $16.305 bl, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.02 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.380-2.420 EPS.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.13. 4,375,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,272,560. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,441 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,453 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

