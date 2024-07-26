Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.76.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 4.5 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $74.26 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,441 shares of company stock worth $4,624,453 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.4% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 171,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,178,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.7% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $2,188,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $1,258,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

