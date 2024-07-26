Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 4.3 %

BYD traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,185,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,481. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.78. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $72.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $100,034.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.31.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

