Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Compass Point

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Compass Point from $54.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s previous close.

BFH has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Bread Financial stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.09. 234,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.98. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bread Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the second quarter valued at about $3,109,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.