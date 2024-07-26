Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,509 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.40. The stock had a trading volume of 36,625,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,918,454. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75, a PEG ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.73.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

