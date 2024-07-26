Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $155.60 and last traded at $156.36. 6,025,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 32,061,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $161.00 to $173.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.08.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $694.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.14 and a 200 day moving average of $148.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

