Brookline Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the bank on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years. Brookline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 56.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.42 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.40 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 6.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

