Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA) Short Interest Down 83.3% in July

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUJA. Kim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 135.5% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 209,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120,652 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 4th quarter worth $774,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 112,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 63,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUJA opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Company Profile

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

