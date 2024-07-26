Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 49,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 110,864 shares.The stock last traded at $393.29 and had previously closed at $344.67.

A number of research firms have commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 1,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,958.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cable One by 87.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Cable One by 452.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

