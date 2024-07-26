Cadence Bank Buys 684 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $334.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,164. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock has a market cap of $179.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.21 and a 52-week high of $346.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

