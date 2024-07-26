Cadence Bank Cuts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cadence Bank trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 693,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,609,000 after purchasing an additional 31,203 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 119,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 51,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,026 shares of company stock worth $2,151,644 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,010,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.47. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

