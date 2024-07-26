Cadence Bank Reduces Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cadence Bank reduced its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.86. 914,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,830. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.41. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $117.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3012 per share. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

