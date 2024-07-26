Cadence Bank Sells 133 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cadence Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 263.1% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.91. The stock had a trading volume of 368,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,098. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $197.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

