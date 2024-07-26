Cadence Bank Sells 1,572 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cadence Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,119,000 after purchasing an additional 572,217 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,982,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,792,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 595,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,224,000 after purchasing an additional 52,053 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,192 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.15. 158,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,972. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $124.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

