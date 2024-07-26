Cadence Bank Sells 419 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cadence Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.31. 1,323,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,945. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

