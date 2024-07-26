Cadence Bank Sells 680 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cadence Bank cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $219,424.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,153 shares in the company, valued at $99,315,570.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $219,424.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,153 shares in the company, valued at $99,315,570.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,250. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,252. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $182.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.74%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

