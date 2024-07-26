Cadence Bank Takes $211,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cadence Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,088 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $203,501,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $120,746,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 102.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,284,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,344,000 after buying an additional 1,662,156 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,366,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,979,000 after buying an additional 944,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,052,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,648,665,000 after acquiring an additional 779,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,349 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. 4,244,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,767,720. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $78.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.81.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.