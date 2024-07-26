Cadence Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cadence Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,023,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,899,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,395,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,489,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,934,000 after buying an additional 374,301 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.57. 962,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,212. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.33. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $125.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

