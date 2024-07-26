Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $53,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,940,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,763,496,000 after buying an additional 437,101 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after buying an additional 459,603 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $636,172,000 after purchasing an additional 145,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,986,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,330,000 after purchasing an additional 402,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.56.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $275,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,488,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $275,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,488,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,987,093 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,605,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.77 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.12 and its 200-day moving average is $297.81.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

