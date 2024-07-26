Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target to C$17.25

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SKE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.71.

Shares of SKE stock opened at C$8.43 on Tuesday. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of C$4.20 and a 1 year high of C$9.69. The stock has a market cap of C$765.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.24). Equities analysts expect that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.52, for a total transaction of C$68,136.00. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

