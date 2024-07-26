Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Short Interest Up 125.3% in July

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, an increase of 125.3% from the June 30th total of 49,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.55. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 163,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCBG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading

