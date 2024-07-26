Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Cuts Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Elevance Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,756,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV traded up $13.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $527.54. 1,434,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.50. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.38 and a 1 year high of $555.35. The company has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.