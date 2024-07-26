Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Decreases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,269,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,159,386. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

