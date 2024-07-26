Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Has $273,000 Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lowered its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Catalent in the first quarter worth about $11,844,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Catalent by 509.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,405,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,872,000 after purchasing an additional 218,682 shares during the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.65.

Catalent Trading Up 0.4 %

CTLT traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.68. 3,004,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,710. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Catalent news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.