Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. Sells 7,170 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd now owns 37,396 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 10,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 842 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.17.

UNH stock traded up $10.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $569.80. 3,201,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,107. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $581.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $2.10 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

