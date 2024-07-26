Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Acquires 3,377 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,490,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,215,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,086,000 after purchasing an additional 123,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $275,143,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 3.5 %

MOH stock traded up $11.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.36. 1,251,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.96 and a 1 year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.18.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

