Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Acquires 52,443 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 664.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $16,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equifax news, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,378 over the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $246.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Equifax

Equifax Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE EFX traded up $4.21 on Friday, hitting $271.74. 615,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,376. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.47 and a 200-day moving average of $247.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Equifax’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.