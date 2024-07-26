Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 64,391 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,123,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,756,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,468,847 shares of company stock valued at $51,024,340. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.20. 1,966,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,942. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.